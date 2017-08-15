Aaron Rodgers Is So Over Olivia Munn!

Aaron Rodgers is back in the game!

Months after calling it quits with Olivia Munn, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted with a potential new romance that seems closer to his playing field.

We're talking about soccer star Marie Margolius, who was seen out on a "date" with Rodgers in New York City on Sunday night!

An eagle-eyed insider saw the athletic duo getting cozy at the East Pole on the Upper East Side, dishing to Page Six:

"They arrived at around 10 p.m. and seemed to be on a date. He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito."

But the NFL star wasn't stealthy enough!

According to the source, the twosome sat close to each other in a quiet booth and enjoyed a feast of cheeseburgers and monkfish. After leaving the pub, they were even seen strolling together down on the street.

The 24-year-old beauty is almost a decade younger than the 33-year-old QB — and seems to be much more low key than his actress ex-girlfriend.

Margolius graduated from Harvard University in 2015 and played soccer for Ope IF in Sweden after college. Looks like she's scoring in the romance department, too!

Your move, Munn.

