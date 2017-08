We can't imagine how difficult things must be for Anna Faris and Chris Pratt right now.

But the show must go on — especially if show business is really what pulled them apart.

Anna finally dropped her first Unqualified podcast since the split announcement on Tuesday, and though she doesn't mention the breakup in the conversation — that had already been taped — she does have a quick pre-show message to all her fans who have sent their love and support, saying:

"Hey, dear listeners: I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you."

Listen to Anna's words — and the entire episode featuring My Favorite Murder hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (below)!

