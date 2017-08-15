Khloé Kardashian & Blac Chyna Had An AWKWARD Run-In At A Strip Club!

Khloé Kardashian had a blast from the past… and she's NOT happy about it!

On Monday night, the KUWTK star was spotted at Ace of Diamonds strip club in El Lay where she was out with her hot basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. KoKo wore a pink bodycon dress with furry heels.

Unfortunately, 30 minutes after arriving, brother Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna also entered the venue as well! Dream Kardashian's mommy was casual in a baggy Minnie Mouse-decorated shirt, black leggings, and sneakers.

While it's unclear if the two saw each other face-to-face, they had to have known they were both in the same building! YIKES!

After Chyna's entrance, Khloé LEFT the strip club probably to avoid more awkwardness!

In July, Rob went on a social media tirade where he posted nude photos of his baby momma without her consent, and accused her of cheating and drug use. Amber Rose's BFF later asked for a restraining order against the Arthur George designer.

Miz Kardashian has still not publicly addressed her brother's revenge porn drama.

Last month, Chyna was spotted in Beverly Hills with both her ex Tyga and Khloé's ex Lamar Odom!

Hollywood is seriously a small town!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

