Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!

8/15/2017 1:29 PM ET | Filed under: Brad PittAngelina JolieSad SadBreakups

Searching for any reason to believe that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie could somehow save their marriage?

Then you were probably thrilled when recent reports suggested the two had put their divorce on hold and were trying to reboot their relationship! But alas, it looks like the Brangelina train is heading full speed to Divorceville and there's no turning back!

Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ that the divorce is forthcoming, as both sides are hashing out child custody and property settlements.

The insiders said the reconciliation rumors were completely fabricated — specifically the false claims that Brad cleaned up his drinking problem to impress Angie.

In actuality, it's reported the War Machine star made an effort to get clean so he could get joint custody of his kids!

The image rehabilitation came after the Maleficent actress made damaging allegations against Brad, claiming he was abusive to their kids — another reason why the two aren't looking to reconcile.

R.I.P. forever, you beautiful power couple.

