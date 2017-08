We never thought we'd get such an inside look at Charlottesville.

Before it became a deadly tragedy, before it became a huge national embarrassment by highlighting Donald Trump's failure to condemn Nazis, before it even happened, VICE News was there.

The HBO reporters were filming an episode about the growing white nationalist movement in Trumpmerica and their first big rally when things exploded into a full-on act of terror as an alt-right Nazi drove into a crowd of protesters.

Thanks to the embedded cameras, you can hear the alt-right marchers' own words, learn just how much these people really are Nazis, and see everything leading up to and including the violence.

But we warn you, the footage is disturbing and very NSFW. And you also need to watch it.

Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

