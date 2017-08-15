THIS Is How Bachelor In Paradise Handled The Sexual Misconduct Elephant In The Room On The Season Premiere!

What a ride!

As we reported back in June, production on Bachelor in Paradise was temporarily suspended after cast mates Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were suspected of being involved in alleged sexual misconduct.

After Warner Bros. conducted an investigation, the company found no evidence of wrongdoing, and production resumed WITHOUT Olympios and Jackson.

Fast forward to Monday, during the highly anticipated premiere of BiP, the show barely even addressed controversy — leaving us all waiting for more!

The end of last night's premiere ended with a huge tease of show-runners pulling Corinne and DeMario aside and shutting production down — but other than a few brief glances of the two messing around (fully clothed) in the pool, this definitely was not what we felt like was promised.

Here's a couple of things we did get:

– Amanda Stanton returned her engagement ring from Josh Murray to Chris Harrison during her introduction. Get ready for more off-the-shoulder dresses.

– Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman are early favorites to become BiP's next couple. They bonded on their first one-on-one date about their complicated families.

– Robby Hayes' hair is somehow bigger and more voluptuous than ever. Despite his valiant attempt, Raven Gates wasn't swooned by his groomed locks and spray-tanned bod.

– After a makeout sesh with Iggy Rogriguez, Lacey Mark had to leave the show early because her grandfather passed away.

– Wells Adams replaced the notorious Jorge as the bartender and announced he definitely is not in Paradise to date. Sadsies.

We guess we'll just have to tune in tonight to see if ABC ever comes through with that Corinne/DeMario footage! Stay tuned.

