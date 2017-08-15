Donald Trump Goes Back To Blaming 'Both Sides' For Violence In Charlottesville — Are You Fucking Kidding Us?

Shame on you, Donald Trump.

As we reported, it took TWO days — and a shit ton of pressure — for POTUS to denounce the KKK, neo-nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups (by name) following the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Then, at a press conference on Tuesday, Trump stood at the podium and proceeded to DEFEND the alt-right and go back to his initial response of blaming "both sides" for what happened. He also went on to say his response time was "excellent" despite what pretty much everyone else thinks.

POTUS said to reporters:

"What about the alt-left that came charging at the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? … You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now.""

OMG.

Not only was Trump defending white nationalists, but when he was asked if he'll visit Charlottesville following last weekend's violence, his response was that he owns a winery there. Good to know.

You really can't make this stuff up. He is such a garbage person.

Please watch clips from Tuesday's terrifying presser (below):

President Trump on the timing of his Charlottesville statements: "Making the statement when I made it was excellent" https://t.co/SIDuNsJ4xZ

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 15, 2017

President Trump: George Washington was a slave owner. Are going to take down statues of George Washington? https://t.co/F72eiayurx

— CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

President Trump on Charlottesville demonstrations: "You got a lot of bad people in the other group too" https://t.co/VfeoR4mjB0

— CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

President Trump on Charlottesville: "There are two sides to a story" https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L https://t.co/OQnTTHerZs

— CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

President Trump on Charlottesville: "What about the alt-left? … Do they have any semblance of guilt?" https://t.co/1tOJpFdxmH

— CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

President Trump defends Charlottesville alt-right protesters: "Not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me" https://t.co/vxJeiBH4tW

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 15, 2017

Trump touts his winery while discussing Charlottesville: "I own one of the largest wineries in the United States" https://t.co/jQ6Ol8yAPE

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 15, 2017

GET HIM OUT OF WASHINGTON.

[Image via CNN.]

