Donald Trump Goes Back To Blaming 'Both Sides' For Violence In Charlottesville — Are You Fucking Kidding Us?

8/15/2017 4:54 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooPolitikDonald TrumpViolence

Donald Trump

Shame on you, Donald Trump.

As we reported, it took TWO days — and a shit ton of pressure — for POTUS to denounce the KKK, neo-nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups (by name) following the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Then, at a press conference on Tuesday, Trump stood at the podium and proceeded to DEFEND the alt-right and go back to his initial response of blaming "both sides" for what happened. He also went on to say his response time was "excellent" despite what pretty much everyone else thinks.

POTUS said to reporters:

"What about the alt-left that came charging at the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? … You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now.""

OMG.

Not only was Trump defending white nationalists, but when he was asked if he'll visit Charlottesville following last weekend's violence, his response was that he owns a winery there. Good to know.

You really can't make this stuff up. He is such a garbage person.

Please watch clips from Tuesday's terrifying presser (below):

GET HIM OUT OF WASHINGTON.

