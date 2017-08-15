Starting next Wednesday, August 23!! Worst Cooks in America - Celebrity Edition! With Perez!!! 9 PM! On the Food Network!

Rachael Ray and Chef Anne Burrell put us in boot camp! And it's so much fun!!

And joining Perez on this culinary journey are Nora Dunn, Erik Estrada, Carmen Electra, Vivica Fox, Carson Kressley, Sean Lowe and Melissa Peterman!

It's funny and educational! Watch with your whole family! We will!!!

Can't wait!!