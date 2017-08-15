AFL-CIooooooohhh shit…

Donald Trump showed his true colors during Tuesday's press conference, defending white nationalists who protested the removal of a Confederate statue, and that means losing even more support.

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, along with rep Thea Lee, are the latest to step down from the president's manufacturing council, following CEOs for Merck, Under Armour, Intel, and AAM.

Related: See The Shocked Reactions Of Celebs, Politicians, & More To Trump's Neo-Nazi Defense!

In a biting, unequivocal statement, the union leaders slammed Drumpf as "a President who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism":

"President Trump's remarks today repudiate his forced remarks yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis. We must resign on behalf of America's working people, who reject all notions of legitimacy of these bigoted groups."

Read the entire statement (below):

I cannot sit on a council for a President that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism; I resign, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/ip6F2nsoog

— Richard L. Trumka (@RichardTrumka) August 15, 2017

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and I have resigned from the Manufacturing Council. https://t.co/eto66KAzTf

— Thea Lee (@TheaLee1) August 15, 2017



Holy shit. Trump actually brought together the unions and Wal-Mart, whose CEO Doug McMillon said earlier today that 45 "missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists."

We guess he's uniting the country after all.

[Image via C-SPAN/Twitter.]

Tags: afl-cio, business blitz, crazzzzy, donald trump, icky icky poo, politik, richard trumka, social issues, thea lee, wal-mart