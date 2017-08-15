Ever Looked Into Trump Protests Online? The Justice Department Is Trying To Get Your Name & Address

We better hope Robert Mueller's investigation goes somewhere fast. That or Republicans come to their senses and reclaim their principles to kick out Donald Trump.

OK, probably just the first one.

Because the longer he stays in office, the longer all of us opposed to the POTUS — that is, roughly 61% of the population at this point — are in danger of ending up on Big Brother's bad side.

The Justice Department under Trump lackey Jeff Sessions is requesting via search warrant detailed information on approximately 1.3 million visitors to a Trump protest organization website.

In a blog post explaining their decision to fight back, wed hosting provider Dreamhost contends this request is unconstitutional:

"That information could be used to identify any individuals who used this site to exercise and express political speech protected under the Constitution's First Amendment. That should be enough to set alarm bells off in anyone's mind."

What possible cause could they have for getting the identities and other info of site visitors? The warrant refers to riots on Inauguration Day — riots for which a couple hundred people have already been charged with felonies.

In a legal argument, Dreamhost's general counsel, Chris Ghazarian, wrote:

"In essence, the Search Warrant not only aims to identify the political dissidents of the current administration, but attempts to identify and understand what content each of these dissidents viewed on the website."

Yeah. Identifying dissidents. That's some dictator shit right there.

Here in America we believe in freedom of speech, and that means freedom to dissent. And to say things like, the President of the United States is a racist crook who takes money from children's charities.

What exactly did the DOJ request?

Apparently the warrant includes "names, addresses, telephone numbers and other identifiers, e-mail addresses, business information, the length of service (including start date), means and source of payment for services (including any credit card or bank account number), and information about any domain name registration."

Because the trustworthy Trump administration is definitely not going to do anything inappropriate with that info, right?

Dreamhost will present their challenge to the request in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

