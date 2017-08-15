Home Videos Photos Shop
Another CEO Resigns From Trump's Manufacturing Council Over His Soft Response To The Charlottesville Rally!

8/15/2017 10:19 AM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpBusiness BlitzControversy

no title

Donald Trump's soft response to white supremacy continues to cost him his favorite type of backers — CEOs!

The president's approval ratings dropped to an all time low after he went two whole days without condemning white supremacists following the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

This time, it's more than just the "liberal snowflakes." CEOs are standing up to the Big Cheeto by stepping down from his American Manufacturing Council!

On Monday, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Merck Pharma CEO Ken Fraizer resigned from The Donald's council on manufacturing jobs to call attention to his light response to the rally amid the heated political climate.

Not too long after, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich stepped down from the council as well, noting that "political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."

Announcing his resignation in a blog post, Krzanich called out Washington for seeming "more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them" than trying to rebuild America's manufacturing base.

He also addressed the violence over the weekend that left one woman dead, writing:

"I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence… The current environment must change, or else our nation will become a shadow of what it once was and what it still can and should be."

If only Krzanich could program some of this rational Intel into the mind of our joke president…

Read his full resignation post (below).

[Image via CNBC/WENN.]

