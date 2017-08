If you follow Fergie on Instagram, we're sure you've noticed your timeline has been spammed with nude photos of the songstress for what is hopefully a teaser for new music!!

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old milf went completely nude (except for a pair of stilettos) for sexy promo pics with the captions "tick" and "tock" — so we're thinking something big is about to happen soon! Possibly that Double Dutchess album we've all been waiting for??

Take a look at the racy pics (below)!!

tockA post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

🕰🕰A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

💡💡A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

ʇɥƃᴉl ǝɥʇ ʍɐs ᴉA post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

PERSONALITIES ⚔️⚔️A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

…and seeing doubleA post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Looks badass! We want more!!

