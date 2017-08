R.I.P

Home Alone actor John Heard, 71, died in a Palo Alto, CA hotel room on July 21.

TMZ sources say the iconic movie dad suffered a heart attack brought on by "atheroscerotic and hypertensive heart disease." So very sad.

Related: Stuntwoman Killed On Set Of Deadpool 2

Heard had minor back surgery a few days before his death and was staying a local hotel during recovery. Officials say the surgery had nothing to do with his passing.

Sending prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: home alone, john heard, r.i.p., sad sad