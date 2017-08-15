Charlottesville Car Attack Victims Sue Driver & Organizers For $3 Million

The fallout continues…

As we reported, James Alex Fields Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after he allegedly plowed his car into protesters injuring 19, and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer at a demonstration in Virginia on Saturday.

On Monday, Tadrint and Micah Washington – who were in the car that Fields rammed into — are suing him, rally organizers (including David Duke, Richard Spencer, and Jason Kessler), and other white nationalist organizations for assault and battery, and civil conspiracy and negligence.

They are seeking $3 million in damages.

Tadrint and Micah — who suffered injuries as a result of the crash — say they were not tied to any protest group at the time of the event, and were simply trying to head home.

We wouldn't be surprised if there are more lawsuits against the alt-right in the future.

[Image via MSNBC.]

