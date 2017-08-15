Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Housewives Miley PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Legal Matters, R.I.P., Politik, Sad Sad, Viral: News >> Charlottesville Car Attack Victims Sue Driver & Organizers For $3 Million

Charlottesville Car Attack Victims Sue Driver & Organizers For $3 Million

8/15/2017 9:24 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersR.I.P.PolitikSad SadViral: News

no title

The fallout continues…

As we reported, James Alex Fields Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after he allegedly plowed his car into protesters injuring 19, and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer at a demonstration in Virginia on Saturday.

Related: Michael Rapaport Brings Strong Take To Racist Neo-Nazis

On Monday, Tadrint and Micah Washington – who were in the car that Fields rammed into — are suing him, rally organizers (including David Duke, Richard Spencer, and Jason Kessler), and other white nationalist organizations for assault and battery, and civil conspiracy and negligence.

They are seeking $3 million in damages.

Tadrint and Micah — who suffered injuries as a result of the crash — say they were not tied to any protest group at the time of the event, and were simply trying to head home.

We wouldn't be surprised if there are more lawsuits against the alt-right in the future.

[Image via MSNBC.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
View Pics »
Next story »
Look, Marriage Is Simply NOT For Oprah!
See All Comments