Nostalgia is here!

Remember the days when the loudest, most destructive people on the streets were the cast of Jersey Shore? We sure do.

Thankfully, we can relive those simpler times — because Snooki, Pauly D, Jwoww, The Situation, and Sammi Sweetheart are back for a reunion show on E!

Five of the fist-pumpers return to their old brawling drinking stomping grounds in the premiere of Reunion Road Trip, and it looks like a last minute vacay you don't want to miss! (Like Ronnie and Vinny, who apparently had better things to do…)

Ch-ch-check out the teaser for Reunion Road Trip (above) and watch another sneak peek of the show (below)!

Catch the premiere of Reunion Road Trip August 20 at 9:30 on E!

