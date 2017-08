Bachelor In Paradise is back, y'all… but we may have already replaced it with a new obsession.

Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, we may never be able to watch BiP again without thinking of his Baby Bachelor In Paradise skit featuring toddlers enacting the rudest, wildest, cruelest reality TV moments.

Now episode two is ready to raise the stakes — there's even a special Bachelor Nation guest!

Ch-ch-check out the most adorable love triangles of all time (above)!

