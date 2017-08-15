Justin Bieber Continues To Confuse! WHAT IS HE THINKING????

Donald Trump finally went too far -- by not going far enough.

When the "President" failed to rebuke white supremacists for two whole days (he still hasn't called the vehicular attack an act of terrorism), he now has less support than ever before.

Video: Trump Gets Called Out For Spreading Fake News After Childishly Bashing Reporter!

Besides Ken Frazier, who already got a mouthful from Trump, another CEO has stepped down from Drumpf's American Manufacturing Council -- Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank.

He explained his decision on Twitter Monday, saying he was getting back to sports -- which promote "unity, diversity, and inclusion":

