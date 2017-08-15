You HAVE To Read This Letter From A CBS Executive To Kathy Griffin About Donald Trump!

Kathy Griffin is back at it!

In May, the funny lady made headlines when images from her photoshoot with Tyler Shields were released, which features her holding up a fake severed Donald Trump head.

Not only was she fired from hosting CNN's New Year's Eve program with Anderson Cooper, she said she was under federal investigation until last month.

Related: Late Night Hosts Rip Into Communications Director Scaramucci

On Tuesday, the My Life on the D-List star shared an email sent to her by a CBS executive on how to save her career from the controversy.

According to the "Board of Directors" member, the 56-year-old needed to send Trump the (below) letter where she apologizes for the "terrible thing" she did, and where she begs him for forgiveness.

The exec then wants Miz Griffin to release the letter exclusively to Fox Broadcasting.

The network brass tells her to NOT "change a word of it," and to Google "how to address the President" in case she's confused.

To see the CRAZY letter, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: anderson cooper, controversy, donald trump, kathy griffin, politik