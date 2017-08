That didn't take long!

As we told you, Kim Kardashian West went on a lengthy social media rant on Monday defending YouTube personality Jeffree Star despite his racist and controversial history.

People were understandably offended that Kim K. — someone who has a black husband and two black children — used her massive platform to ask fans to forgive Star for the vile and racist remarks he's said in the past.

Some examples of how people felt about Kimmie's stance:

Idc how Kim Kardashian feels about Jeffree Star. His apology wasn't for her to accept, since his comments weren't aimed at her. Bye! pic.twitter.com/cPswMwXfod

— Dewayne (@MoreDewayne) August 15, 2017

I want to punch Kim Kardashian in her fake ass mouth. She has a black husband and 2 black kids but she out here defending Jeffree Star 🙄

— Rep. Maxine Waters (@taymoosh) August 15, 2017

@KimKardashian after the what happened in VA this weekend you hav the nerve to tell blk women to get over Jeffree Star. Ur delusional af.

— M.E. (@notjus4ne1) August 15, 2017

Catching wind of how her comments came off, the KUWTK star once again took to Instagram and Snapchat to apologize for her "naive" comments.

Watch her regretful statement (below):

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

