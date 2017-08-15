Late Night Sounds Off On Donald Trump's Inability To Condemn White Supremacists After Charlottesville Rally — 'Ignoring It Is Just As Bad As Supporting It'

What a horrible weekend.

On Monday night, late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert all criticized Donald Trump for taking TWO days to condemn the KKK, neo-nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups (by name) following the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday.

In a serious monologue on The Tonight Show, Fallon (who typically remains pretty neutral) said:

"The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful … And I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something."

Related: Donald Trump Attacks Black Pharma CEO

He went on:

"It's important for everyone, especially white people in this country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it … We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists and stand up for what is right and civil and kind. We cannot do this. We can't go backward. We can't go backward."

Preach.

Kimmel, Meyers, and Colbert took it even a step further by proving how easy it is to denounce white supremacists… something our President failed to immediately do after the events in Virginia.

Watch the poignant clips (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: controversy, donald trump, jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, late night tv, seth meyers, stephen colbert, violence