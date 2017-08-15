Late Night Sounds Off On Donald Trump's Inability To Condemn White Supremacists After Charlottesville Rally — 'Ignoring It Is Just As Bad As Supporting It'

In a serious monologue on The Tonight Show, Fallon (who typically remains pretty neutral) said:
"The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful … And I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something."
"It's important for everyone, especially white people in this country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it … We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists and stand up for what is right and civil and kind. We cannot do this. We can't go backward. We can't go backward."
Aaron Carter's ex Madison Parker is finally ready to speak out after her split from the singer a little over a week ago. ICYMI, Aaron came out as bisexual in an emotional letter, and soon after, fans began to speculate this was the reason for the breakup.