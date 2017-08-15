Bodybuilding Mother-Of-Two Reportedly Dies From Consuming Too Much Protein

Just awful…

According to Perth Now, Meegan Hefford — a 25-year-old bodybuilder from Mandurah, Australia — was found unconscious in her apartment on June 19 where doctors later diagnosed her with urea cycle disorder, which blocks the body from breaking down protein.

On June 22, the mother-of-two was declared brain dead due to the buildup of ammonia in her blood and fluid in her brain. "Intake of bodybuilding supplements" was listed as one of her causes of death.

Hefford was training for a competition in September and was drinking protein shakes and eating protein-rich foods.

Prior to her hospitalization, the paramedicine student told her mom Michelle White she was feeling "weird," to which Michelle responded:

"I said to her, 'I think you're doing too much at the gym, calm down, slow it down."'

Ultimately, her family wants to regulate the sell of supplements, to prevent another family from experiencing their tragedy.

"I know there are people other than Meegan who have ended up in hospital because they've overloaded on supplements. The sale of these products needs to be more regulated."

Meegan leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.

The disorder affects one in 8000 people.

