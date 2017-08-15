Mindy Kaling Confirms Pregnancy & Talks About 'Unknown' Territory Of Being A Mom!

Mindy Kaling's newest project is going to be quite the undertaking: motherhood!

The 38-year-old has finally confirmed the news that she's pregnant with her first child, and she couldn't be more excited about it.

In a preview for a Sunday Today interview with NBC's Willie Geist, The Mindy Project star and executive producer joked that can't wait to be a parent because she'll finally "be able to openly criticize other parenting." Ha!

Jokes aside, Mindy revealed she's "really excited" about the next chapter of her life and the challenges that will come with it. She admitted:

"It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, ‘OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

Fun for now, at least!

The actress didn't share many details about her pregnancy — like her due date, the baby's gender, or the identity of the baby daddy — but Mindy did muse about what type of mother she'd be.

Reflecting on her own mom's parenting style, the comedienne believes open mindedness and unconditional love are the two most important mindsets when it comes to rearing a child. She continued:

"My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did. My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."

She sounds more than ready to us!

Watch Mindy's full interview on Sunday Today airing September 10 on NBC.

