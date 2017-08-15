Whether it was a tasteless joke or an eerie message — something's wrong here.
Several mannequins at a North Carolina department store were apparently rearranged to look like they were making Nazi salutes — and many shoppers walked right by like it was NBD.
Just a day after a white nationalist rally broke out into deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, a customer spotted an unusual visual while shopping at the Belk at Cary Towne Center.
Video: Trump Blames 'Both Sides' For Violence In Charlottesville
The shopper, who asked not to be identified, shared a photo of at least three mannequins with outstretched arms on Facebook late Sunday afternoon.
The outraged customer wrote in the post:
"How many people walked by this and didn't notice, oblivious, or saw it and did nothing? Awestruck, I watched about twenty before I couldn't take it. It's about action, and when it comes to racism and inequality, no act of defending love and equality is small. You better believe I'm not letting this or any other grotesque act of hate creep in or stand."
The customer said she contacted the store's corporate offices over the display.
A spokesperson for the store said the company is taking the matter "seriously" and launching an investigation in hopes of identifying a culprit.
[Image via ABC11.]
