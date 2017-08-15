Look, Marriage Is Simply NOT For Oprah!

Oprah Winfrey will most likely NEVER walk down the aisle…

Although the journalist has been with educator/author Stedman Graham for over 30 years, the two have no plans to tie the knot.

In an interview with Vogue published on Monday, The Oprah Winfrey Show host reveals she has only brought up the topic to her boyfriend once, and his response is very telling.

The 63-year-old said:

"Nobody believes it, but it's true. The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, 'What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?' And the answer is: 'We wouldn't be together.' We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world."'

Ultimately, the Beloved actress says marriage is simply not for her, as she prefers to "live life on [her] own terms."

"His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that."

In September 2016, Miz Winfrey denied reports the two secretly got hitched.

Do you, girl. DO YOU!

