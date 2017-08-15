Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Housewives Miley PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Oprah Winfrey, Vogue >> Look, Marriage Is Simply NOT For Oprah!

Look, Marriage Is Simply NOT For Oprah!

8/15/2017 8:50 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineOprah WinfreyVogue

no title

Oprah Winfrey will most likely NEVER walk down the aisle…

Although the journalist has been with educator/author Stedman Graham for over 30 years, the two have no plans to tie the knot.

In an interview with Vogue published on Monday, The Oprah Winfrey Show host reveals she has only brought up the topic to her boyfriend once, and his response is very telling.

Related: Oprah Winfrey Talks Weight Loss Struggles

The 63-year-old said:

"Nobody believes it, but it's true. The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, 'What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?' And the answer is: 'We wouldn't be together.' We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world."'

Ultimately, the Beloved actress says marriage is simply not for her, as she prefers to "live life on [her] own terms."

"His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that."

In September 2016, Miz Winfrey denied reports the two secretly got hitched.

Do you, girl. DO YOU!

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Moments!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
The Ups & Downs & Ups Of Beyoncé’s Marriage To JAY-Z!
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Crazy Journey To Parenthood!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Charlottesville Car Attack Victims Sue Driver & Organizers For $3 Million
Next story »
Ever Looked Into Trump Protests Online? The Justice Department Is Trying To Get Your Name & Address
See All Comments