Sorry, Paris Hilton — You Can't Call Yourself A 'Feminist' & Still Defend Donald Trump

Paris Hilton — girl, what are you doing?

In an interview with Marie Claire published on Monday, the former reality star — while claiming to be a "feminist" — says the women who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault were just "trying to get attention."

The 36-year-old went on to justify her family friend's pussy-grabbing comments ("I've heard guys say some pretty crazy things."), while calling POTUS "wealthy," "charming," and "good-looking."

Oh, and because Trump talked about meeting Paris when she was 12 years old in a sexual way, it's totally fine because that sort of thing happens on Howard Stern's show. Wow.

On Tuesday, the author of the article Irin Carmon tweeted out the extended version of Paris' interview, and it is so not hot.

See for yourself (below):

.@parishilton, who told me she's now a feminist, on women alleging her family friend @realDonaldTrump assaulted them https://t.co/bfV1lqBWIS pic.twitter.com/1RVeAM4o11 — Irin Carmon (@irin) August 15, 2017

(Screengrab is our extended exchange, more than we could fit in print story.) — Irin Carmon (@irin) August 15, 2017

To quote Jimmy Fallon, "ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it"!

Thoughts?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Starpress/Future Image/WENN.]

