Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Housewives Miley PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Paris Hilton, Politik, Donald Trump, Howard Stern, Marie Claire, Controversy >> Sorry, Paris Hilton — You Can't Call Yourself A 'Feminist' & Still Defend Donald Trump

Sorry, Paris Hilton — You Can't Call Yourself A 'Feminist' & Still Defend Donald Trump

8/15/2017 1:14 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooParis HiltonPolitikDonald TrumpHoward SternMarie ClaireControversy

Donald Trump and Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton — girl, what are you doing?

In an interview with Marie Claire published on Monday, the former reality star — while claiming to be a "feminist" — says the women who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault were just "trying to get attention."

The 36-year-old went on to justify her family friend's pussy-grabbing comments ("I've heard guys say some pretty crazy things."), while calling POTUS "wealthy," "charming," and "good-looking."

Oh, and because Trump talked about meeting Paris when she was 12 years old in a sexual way, it's totally fine because that sort of thing happens on Howard Stern's show. Wow.

Related: Late Night Sounds Off On Trump's Inability To Condemn White Supremacists

On Tuesday, the author of the article Irin Carmon tweeted out the extended version of Paris' interview, and it is so not hot.

See for yourself (below):

To quote Jimmy Fallon, "ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it"!

Thoughts?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Starpress/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
10 Celebs Accused Of Cocaine Use!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!
Next story »
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
See All Comments