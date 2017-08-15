Serena Williams On Being 'Nervous' For Childbirth & Returning To The Tennis Court!

Serena Williams is stunning (inside and out!) in September's Vogue!

For next month's issue, the tennis star opened up about becoming a mom (just one more month to go!), getting back on the court after childbirth, being a black woman in sports, and her relationship with fiancé Alexis Ohanian!

The 35-year-old admitted that although the pregnancy was unexpected, she's excited about having a baby.

The athlete explained:

"But once I found out, something happened that surprised me. I became really calm. I thought, You have to win, but you're allowed to lose, because you have something to look forward to."

Related: Inside Serena's Star-Studded, '50s-Inspired Baby Shower

And the reason behind why she thinks she's having a girl is badass AF:

"Alexis thinks we're having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it's a girl. Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way."

They sure are!!!

Speaking of Alexis… Serena said he's the perfect match for her:

"Alexis is basically the guy I've always told my friends to look for, since I love to give advice. He's extremely smart but not a know-it-all. He's curious about what he doesn't know. Being a Jehovah's Witness is important to me, but I've never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it. Alexis didn't grow up going to any church, but he's really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first."

Serena revealed that she's always thought her career would end when kids came in the picture — but now she said that's far from the truth:

"It's hard to figure out what the end of your tennis career should look like. I used to think I'd want to retire when I have kids, but no. I'm definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there's no better feeling in the world … Obviously, if I have a chance to go out there and catch up with Margaret [Court], I am not going to pass that up. If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power."

This idea of being "powerful" is new for the tennis star, who explained:

"Not only me, but women in general sometimes feel that power is a bad word. As I've gotten older I've started to feel differently about it. Power is beauty. Strength is beauty. So now on the court I want people to think that I'm powerful. But I also want them to be shocked at how I play. I want people to expect something, then get something different."

She added:

"I feel like people think I'm mean. Really tough and really mean and really street. I believe that the other girls in the locker room will say, ‘Serena's really nice.' But Maria Sharapova, who might not talk to anybody, might be perceived by the public as nicer. Why is that? Because I'm black and so I look mean? That's the society we live in. That's life. They say African-Americans have to be twice as good, especially women. I'm perfectly OK with having to be twice as good."

Finally, on being featured for the cover of such a huge publication, the world champ answered:

"Being black and being on the cover was really important to me. The success of one woman should be the inspiration to another, and I'm always trying to inspire and motivate the black girls out there. I'm not a model. I'm not the girl next door. But I'm not hiding. Actually, I look like a lot of women out there. The American woman is many women, and I think it's important to speak to American women at a time when they need encouragement. I'm not political, but I think everyone is worried, to a degree."

Ain't that the truth.

Ch-ch-check out the full feature HERE!!

[Image via Vogue.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, cover shot, maria sharapova, pregnant, serena williams, tennis, vogue, zportz