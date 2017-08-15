David Mueller Speaks Out After Verdict In Taylor Swift Groping Case

Even after being found guilty for sexual assault and battery in the Taylor Swift groping case, former radio host David Mueller is still insisting he's innocent.

In his first televised interview since the verdict, he spoke with ABC News (played in part on Good Morning America on Tuesday) and said:

"What I'm saying is I didn't do what they say I did. I didn't do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt — and I can pass a polygraph [test]."

He went on to explain his hand placement in the infamous meet-and-greet photo:

"I wasn't invited to be in the photo, so I just moved into the shot the best I could."

When asked why he waited two years to sue the singer for defamation, Mueller explained that he initially "asked for something in writing, which stated there was a misunderstanding" in order to "possibly convince" radio stations to hire him after being fired from KYGO, to no avail. He also announced he may appeal the jury's decision from yesterday.

Watch the entire GMA clip (below):

WATCH: Taylor Swift hopes verdict inspires assault victims: https://t.co/7f01bAs1ET pic.twitter.com/2XPBUiFLnZ

— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 15, 2017

