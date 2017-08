A lot of stars with the kind of money Usher has would just pay out to stop this story.

After all, now four different people are suing the singer for exposing them to herpes — not something that's going to be good for his image whether they're telling the truth or not!

But Usher would rather fight.

According to TMZ's sources there have been absolutely no settlement talks, and quiet payouts are off the table. That may change as the cost of simultaneous legal battles goes through the roof, but for the moment Usher is sticking to his story — and plans to prove it in court.

Is Usher doing the right thing? Maybe so — if he really is innocent.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

