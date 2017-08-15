Father Publicly Disowns Son After He Took Part In 'Pro-White Activist' Marches In Charlottesville Rally

Maybe listen to dad on this one.

A North Dakota father has publicly disowned his son after the 30-year-old took part in the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend.

On Monday, Pearce Tefft penned a moving letter to his son Peter, warning that he will be ostracized from his family if he refuses to let go of his "hateful opinions."

In a post on the Forum of Fargo website, Pearce wrote:

"My son is not welcome at our family gatherings any longer. I pray my prodigal son will renounce his hateful beliefs and return home. Then and only then will I lay out the feast."

Peter calls himself a pro-white activist who went to Charlottesville to protest against the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. The "Unite the Right" rally erupted into violence after "pro-white activists" clashed with counter-protesters demonstrating against the event.

Peter was seen in news footage at the event and, days later, promoted his cause on CBS Minnesota, whining about how "white people deserve civil rights."

He also flipped the term "white supremacy" on its head, explaining:

"As far as the term white supremacist goes, in my view, anybody that thinks white people don't need advocacy, they are the white supremacists."

Uh… wut?

Like most, Peter's family does Na-zi the ways of his bizarre logic. His nephew Jacob Scott has described the pro-white activist as a "crazy Nazi," telling the Forum:

"He scares us all. We don't feel safe around him, and we don't know how he came to be this way… We reject him wholly — both him as a vile person who has himself made violent threats against our family, and also his hideous ideology, which we abhor."

Pearce echoed the family's sentiments, making it clear his son's "twisted worldview" was not learned at home. In response to the multiple threats the family received, Peter's father added:

"His hateful opinions are bringing hateful rhetoric to his siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as his parents. Why must we be guilty by association? Again, none of his beliefs were learned at home. We do not, never have, and never will, accept his twisted worldview."

Yikes. How did we get here, again?

