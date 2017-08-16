'Life Is Too Short': Listen To Anna Faris' Telling Breakup Advice From Just Before Chris Pratt Announcement

Everyone wants to know what happened between seemingly perfect couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.

In her latest podcast appearance, recorded before the separation announcement, Anna gives some relationship advice that may give a little insight into the unexpected split.

In the second half of a special crossover episode between Unqualified and My Favorite Murder released on Tuesday, Anna and hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark take a call in which a woman asks for advice about her boyfriend not standing up for her to his jerk friend.

What Anna has to say is, in retrospect, possibly a little telling. She seems to council the young woman toward a split, saying:

"Don't feel afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right. I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like 'I'm checking my relationship off the list' and if that would be the final advice that I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence, know that you're young and there are so many people out there, there's so much life experience. I hope you get to live it all and experience a whole lot of people."

And saddest considering the announcement that was coming:

"Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't value you in every way.""

Obviously we have no idea if this is reflective in any way of Anna and Chris; we hope it wasn't. But obviously something wasn't completely right.

You can listen to the entire poignant podcast HERE!

[Image via Twitter.]

