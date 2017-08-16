Good morning, Baltimore!!!

ICYMI on Monday, the Baltimore City Council voted to immediately take down four statues of Confederate soldiers and leaders — and Tuesday night, Mayor Catherine Pugh wasted no time fulfilling that promise!

In the dead of night early on Wednesday morning, the city removed Confederate monuments including those of Robert E. Lee, Thomas. J. "Stonewall" Jackson, and Roger B. Taney (who declared in 1857 that slaves weren't U.S. citizens).

Laters!

Obviously, this all comes after violence erupted in Charlottesville over the weekend over the removal of the city's monument of Lee — a rally which tragically took the life of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who died after a white supremacist plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protestors.

Pugh said of her decision to act fast:

"It's done. They needed to come down."

Ch-ch-check out all the praise the city of Baltimore is receiving (below)!!

All of Baltimore's confederate monuments are gone. pic.twitter.com/a14QhTWI1d

— Baynard Woods (@baynardwoods) August 16, 2017

Activists atop the Lee Jackson statue base. pic.twitter.com/IHbFtVQ81w

— Baynard Woods (@baynardwoods) August 16, 2017

CONGRATULATIONS, BALTIMORE! After midnight, city police made the rounds of parks and public squares to remove all Confederate statues!

— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 16, 2017

Shout out to the Baltimore City Council for voting to remove all of the confederate memorials so quickly. Let your actions be an example.

— deray mckesson (@deray) August 16, 2017

So proud of Baltimore right now, all 4 confederate statues (that never should have existed in the first place) have been removed.

— Becky Borlan (@bigrigbecky) August 16, 2017

proud of baltimore right now

— Lily Rapuano (@lily_rapuano14) August 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Good on Baltimore 👍. Removing Confederate statues overnight. If only you had the same morals and decency.

— FancyNancy (@TheRealNCow) August 16, 2017

real stoked to see those baltimore confederate monuments gone. long past time.

— jes skolnik (@modernistwitch) August 16, 2017

Take that, Donald Trump!

