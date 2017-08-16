Gregg Sulkin Finds Love With Ex Bella Thorne's Former Costar!

Bella Thorne has moved on, and apparently so has her ex Gregg Sulkin!

After the actress crawled back to him following a fallout with Scott Disick, and then subsequently reunited with the reality star, the actor has found himself a new girl: Lexy Panterra!

Gregg and Lexy were spotted together in public doing some shopping on Monday.

But it turns out his new boo has a connection to Bella!

The starlets costarred in Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween last year, though according to TMZ, they're not even close. A source dubbed them as "Hollywood friends."

Guess they just run in the same close circles.

As for Bella? She's gone public with musician Blackbear, so it sounds like everyone is happy here!

