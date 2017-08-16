Police in Fresno, California have discovered that a convicted rapist was working security at a rape counseling center.
Authorities found that Damon Rodgers (above) was working as a guard at Fresno's Rape Counseling Services center after the 40-year-old posted on a security guard networking forum on Facebook.
Detective Josh Alexander says Rodgers was inquiring about a sidearm holster for a .45-caliber handgun when the replying guard learned he was helping out a registered sex offender.
The detective explained to People:
"At first, the reporting party was trying to help him out. That's how they originally started talking. Initially he was trying to help [Rodgers] out to get holstered, and then another guy said he is a convicted sex offender. He found [Rodgers] on the [California] Megan's Law website."
Rodgers was convicted of two rapes in 1998 and was released from prison in 2011.
Alexander says he was tipped off on July 27 and pulled over Rodgers' car later that day, finding he was allegedly in possession of an unregistered gun and switchblade.
The security company that employed the convict, identified as Stone Protection services, reportedly didn't do a background check on Rodgers. The detective says the rape center had no idea a convicted sex offender worked there, adding:
"They just went along with the security company they hired to work there. If they had known who he was, they would have put a stop to it."
At least someone found out about the registered sex offender with an unregistered gun working at a rape center. That probably wouldn't have ended well.
