Celine Dion Is The Ultimate Hockey Mom Cheering On Her Son During A Game!

Celine Dion is used to pumping up fans onstage — and apparently, she can't turn it off when she's in the crowd herself!

The Canadian pop star let her son Rene-Charles take the spotlight on Sunday when she went to his ice hockey game in Las Vegas.

Of course, Celine couldn't help but steal some attention away. Fans recorded the singer having the TIME OF HER LIFE while rooting for her son's team!

The 49-year-old music icon was caught hooting and hollering as her 16-year-old son raced around the rink.

In addition to a few loud cheers, the My Heart Will Go On performer supported Rene-Charles by rocking a patriotic jersey with his surname Angelil on the back.

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see Queen Celine be the ultimate hockey mom!

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs

— Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

