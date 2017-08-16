Chris Brown Details Abusive Relationship With Rihanna — 'I Felt Like A Fucking Monster'

Chris Brown is telling us more than we've ever heard before.

The Loyal singer is telling his side of what went down between himself and Rihanna back in 2009. Per a clip from the A-lister's documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, both Brown and RiRi were abusive in their highly profiled relationship.

Apparently, things first went south for the couple when the hitmaker decided to tell the Work artist about a woman he slept with prior to their relationship, a tidbit he had previously lied about. On losing Rihanna's trust, Chris relayed:



"My trust totally was lost with her, she hated me after that. I tried everything, she didn't care. She just didn't trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides. It is the first time I get to say anything. We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her and it never was OK."

Supposedly, the twosome tried to stop their fighting as Brown continued:

"There was always a point where we'd talk about it like, 'What the fuck are we doing?' Like, 'I don't like you slapping me.' If I go on stage I got a scratch on my face and I gotta explain it like, ‘Oh, no I fell.' If you got a scar or a bruise you gotta put makeup on. I'm not ever trying to put my hands on any female…I felt like a fucking monster."

Although, the 28-year-old was unable to keep that promise as the violence between the two escalated and resulted in Chris bashing Rihanna's face in at a Grammys event. He says the whole thing began when the woman he had previously slept with was at the Clive Davis event and approached the couple:

"The ceremony's about to start, she's just crying…She got over it. She started drinking a little bit, we both was drinking a little bit. We was tipsy, laughing and then we left."

However, while Brown says he didn't know the woman would be there, he apparently later got a text (which Rihanna saw) that implied he might've known. The singer revealed:

"She starts going off, she throws the phone…'I hate you.' She hits me a couple more times. I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘Fuck' why the hell did I hit her? From there she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more. She takes the keys out of the car and fakes it like she throws them out of the window. I get out the car and I'm looking for the keys and somebody yelled and she yells out her door, ‘Help, he's trying to kill me.'"

Well, it certainly is interesting to hear so much about this infamous night from Brown himself. He reveals even more about their relationship, the abuse, and how he feels about how everything went down in the video.

We do hope this is a sign of Brown growing up and changing for the better. Although, we'll need more than this to believe it considering all that has gone down with Karrueche Tran.

You can watch the clip for yourself (below).

[Image via Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life.]

Tags: chris brown, chris brown: welcome to my life, documentary, fight, grammys, love line, relationship, rihanna, violence