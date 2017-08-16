Chris Hemsworth Admitting He Was 'Weirdly Shaken' Meeting Chris Pratt Is One Of The Most Adorable Celeb Fangirl Moments!

It wouldn't seem like much would shake up Chris Hemsworth, but he'll have you know that's really not true!

In an interview with Elle, the actor admitted he absolutely fangirled over meeting Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt!

He adorably confessed:

"The first time I really met Chris Pratt—and went on set with him and the Guardians—I was weirdly shaken. [Laughs] I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."

Aww! We're sure the single star would appreciate the kind words, especially not long after he and Anna Faris announced their decision to separate.

Related: Anna Comments After Her Split From Chris

Anyway, Hemsworth also had a similar moment with his Thor costar Cate Blanchett:

"She calls you on your shit straightaway. Which is intimidating. You walk in and you're doing all the usual polite chats, and she's like, 'Chris, what are you doing? Really, that's the story you're gonna tell?' And you're like, 'Shit, I'm not going to get away with anything with this lady. I have to drop the facade.' You know, she's Cate Blanchett, for God's sake! There's quite a feeling of wanting to impress her. She's like, 'I'm a human being. Act normal.' Before you know it, you're drinking and telling stories and cracking jokes. She has a wild sense of humor."

The A-lister isn't the first to gush about another celeb — in fact, plenty have!!

Feel the love (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Fangirling Over Other Celebs! Who LOVES Who?!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Fangirling Over Other Celebs! Who LOVES Who?!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Fangirling Over Other Celebs! Who LOVES Who?!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Fangirling Over Other Celebs! Who LOVES Who?!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Fangirling Over Other Celebs! Who LOVES Who?!"

[Image via Mario Mitsis/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: anna faris, cate blanchett, chris hemsworth, chris pratt, elle, fangirl, film flickers, marvel