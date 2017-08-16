It's so easy to denounce white supremacists, even a Bush can do it!

We kid the former presidents! At this point we'd LOVE to have either of their conservative asses back in the White House. Seriously, that's how low the bar has been lowered by Donald Trump.

George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, the 41st and 43rd Presidents respectively, released a statement on Wednesday about the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

And though it didn't mention Trump by name, it did serve to shame him by explaining how he should have reacted:

"America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city's most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country."

LOVE the reference to the Declaration of Independence.

We don't know if it's coincidental, but the mention of a piece of American history of which Trump supporters have already shown their ignorance is some classy shade.

Or maybe just sincere patriotism?

Damn, when someone just being patriotic seems to be shaming the POTUS, you know we're screwed.

And the Bushes weren't the only Republicans who released statements that seemed to exist to shame Trump's declaration that there were "very fine people on both sides."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote on Wednesday:

"The white supremacist, KKK, and neo-nazi groups who brought hatred and violence to Charlottesville are now planning a rally in Lexington. Their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America. We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred. There are no good neo-nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. We all have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its evil head."

Again, no mention of Trump by name, but come on. No need.

