Hold The Phone, Did Dayna Frazer Reveal Dylan Sprouse Cheated On Her?! WTF!

Oh brother!

Looks like there's trouble in paradise for Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend of three years, Dayna Frazer, as the model revealed on Instagram that she had been cheated on!!!

That is NOT suite, Dylan!!

Last week, the beauty shared a photo of her crying on her Story (above) before deleting all traces of the former Disney star from her page.

Neither have commented further on the accusations, but this is seriously sad, if true!!

Thoughts?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

