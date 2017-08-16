Home Videos Photos Shop
TV News, Tech Talk, Game Of Thrones >> Shame! HBO Spain Accidentally Airs New Game Of Thrones Episode Four Days Early!

8/16/2017 11:03 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsTech TalkGame Of Thrones

After spending weeks worrying about the enemy, HBO ended up being sabotaged by its own men!

It's a lesson straight out of a Game of Thrones episode — quite possibly, the new episode that was broadcast four days early by HBO Spain!

Fans were up in arms on Wednesday after the video streaming service accidentally broadcast episode 6 of season 7, Death is the Enemy, for an hour before it was taken down.

Of course, that short time was enough for pirates to rip the episode and leak it on file-sharing sites — though most links were reported to be low quality.

Related: Our Fave Bastard Is BACK On Game Of Thrones!

The self-leak strikes an ironic blow to the network, which has been scrambling to keep the fantasy hit under wraps since a massive cyberattack broke out.

Following the leaks of GoT scripts and other sensitive production information, hackers have demanded $6 million to stop further leaks from coming out.

Those impatient souls who have streamed the episode, which follows Jon Snow's wight-hunting party coming face-to-face with the Army of the Dead, admitted it's one of the most dramatic hours yet.

Can you hold out until Sunday, GoT fans??

[Image via HBO.]

