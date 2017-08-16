Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Miley Cyrus PerezTV
Home >> Politik, Donald Trump, Controversy >> Even George Washington's Estate Is Clapping Back At Donald Trump

Even George Washington's Estate Is Clapping Back At Donald Trump

8/16/2017 4:44 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpControversy

no title

Yesterday during Donald Trump's outrageous press conference, POTUS compared the controversial removal of Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville to one of George Washington.

Failing to make a valid point, people we're shaking their heads that the leader of our country doesn't seem to know the history of the very land he governs.

Speaking out to TMZ on Wednesday, Curt Viebranz — a rep at Mount Vernon (Washington's estate) — said Trump's connection between the two historical figures is off-base.

Viebranz argued that while, yes, the first Prez was a slave owner — he's one of the only founding fathers who ultimately released his slaves in his will. He also said GW's statues aren't "lightning rods for white nationalists" at violent rallies.

Grab a book, Trump.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
10 Celebs Accused Of Cocaine Use!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Guess Who Dethroned Jennifer Lawrence To Be The Highest-Paid Actress In The World!
Next story »
Kathy Griffin Is Leading The Resistance!
See All Comments