Even George Washington's Estate Is Clapping Back At Donald Trump

Yesterday during Donald Trump's outrageous press conference, POTUS compared the controversial removal of Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville to one of George Washington.

Failing to make a valid point, people we're shaking their heads that the leader of our country doesn't seem to know the history of the very land he governs.

Speaking out to TMZ on Wednesday, Curt Viebranz — a rep at Mount Vernon (Washington's estate) — said Trump's connection between the two historical figures is off-base.

Viebranz argued that while, yes, the first Prez was a slave owner — he's one of the only founding fathers who ultimately released his slaves in his will. He also said GW's statues aren't "lightning rods for white nationalists" at violent rallies.

Grab a book, Trump.

Tags: controversy, donald trump, george washington, politik