Halsey is always an open book — in the most refreshing way!

For the upcoming music issue of Playboy, the 22-year-old got real about her miscarriage, Planned Parenthood, and what it was like growing up biracial but "passing" for white.

When asked about being half black, the songstress said:

"I'm half black. My dad managed a car dealership, wore a suit to work, had a nice watch, was always clean-shaven, handsome, played golf on the weekends. And people would come up to him like, 'Yo, brotha! What's up!' And my dad would be like, 'Hi.…'"

But for her personally, the Colors singer found it tricky to navigate at times:

"I'm white-passing. I've accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that's not mine. I'm proud to be in a biracial family, I'm proud of who I am, and I'm proud of my hair. One of my big jokes a long time ago was 'I look white, but I still have white boys in my life asking me why my nipples are brown.' Every now and then I experience these racial blips. I look like a white girl, but I don't feel like one. I'm a black woman. So it's been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn't know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney."

As for the reaction she gets when people learn she's not 100% white, Halsey explained:

"White guilt is funny, but this is a really hard time for white allies. People don't want to do too much but want to do enough, and in my bubble of Los Angeles I'm surrounded by a lot of good people with a lot of good intentions. But as I learned in this past election, my bubble is just a small fraction of how this country operates. That is ultimately my greatest frustration with the public perception of any sort of activism: the mentality of 'Well, it's not affecting me.' Open your fucking eyes."

