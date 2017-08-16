Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Miley Cyrus PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Music Minute, Alicia Keys, Grammys, John Legend, James Corden >> Pervy Karaoke! James Corden Gets John Legend To Sing About Erections In Carpool Karaoke With Alicia Keys!

Pervy Karaoke! James Corden Gets John Legend To Sing About Erections In Carpool Karaoke With Alicia Keys!

8/16/2017 12:37 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteAlicia KeysGrammysJohn LegendJames Corden

John Legend and Alicia Keys can make anything sound like a Grammy winning R&B song.

Thanks to James Corden, we now know that includes improvised riffs about body odor and inappropriate erections!

In the new episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke, the Late Late Show host challenged his passengers to an impromptu jam mesh inspired by gross topics.

Video: Corden & Jeffrey Tambor Spoof Brandy & Monica's The Boy Is Mine!

Keys' prompt to sing about the woes of natural deodorant hit close to home for the songstress, but the real showstopper was Legend's ode to erections that last for more than 4 hours. Been there before, Johnny boy?

Ch-ch-check out the funny preview (above) and catch the entire episode on Apple Music!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
How To Visit Paris Like A Celeb!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Life Of Kylie Is A Flop! Already Bad Ratings IMPLODE With Episode 2!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Casey Affleck Doesn't Think Ben Affleck Will Return for 'The Batman'
See All Comments