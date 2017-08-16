Pervy Karaoke! James Corden Gets John Legend To Sing About Erections In Carpool Karaoke With Alicia Keys!

John Legend and Alicia Keys can make anything sound like a Grammy winning R&B song.

Thanks to James Corden, we now know that includes improvised riffs about body odor and inappropriate erections!

In the new episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke, the Late Late Show host challenged his passengers to an impromptu jam mesh inspired by gross topics.

Video: Corden & Jeffrey Tambor Spoof Brandy & Monica's The Boy Is Mine!

Keys' prompt to sing about the woes of natural deodorant hit close to home for the songstress, but the real showstopper was Legend's ode to erections that last for more than 4 hours. Been there before, Johnny boy?

Ch-ch-check out the funny preview (above) and catch the entire episode on Apple Music!

