Guess Who Dethroned Jennifer Lawrence To Be The Highest-Paid Actress In The World!

Don't worry… Jennifer Lawrence still made $24 million!

On Wednesday, Forbes released its list of the world's highest-paid actresses of 2017!

The publication tallied earning estimates — before fees and taxes — from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017 using data from a variety of Hollywood sources.

Although J.Law was number one last year — mainly due to her role in the Hunger Games series — she was bumped down to number three!

So who dethroned Miz Lawrence?? It was…

Emma Stone!

The La La Land actress made a whopping $26 million, while Jennifer Aniston was a close second with $25.5 million.

The only newcomer on the list was Emma Watson (#6) who made $14 million, mainly thanks to Beauty and the Beast! She tied with Atomic Blonde Charlize Theron!

See the full list (below)!

1. Emma Stone $26 million

2. Jennifer Aniston $25.5 million

3. Jennifer Lawrence $24 million

4. Melissa McCarthy $18 million

5. Mila Kunis $15.5 million

6. (tied) Emma Watson and Charlize Theron $14 million

8. (tied) Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett $12 million

10. Amy Adams $11.5 million

