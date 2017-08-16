Kaia Gerber's Story About When She Realized Her Mom Was Famous Is SO Pure!

Fame didn't hit Kaia Gerber until she turned eight!

Mind you, she's only 15 now!

In an interview with Teen Vogue for their III: Icons issue, the rising supermodel (and her momma's mini-me) explained when it all changed:

"I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on. I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her [Cindy Crawford]!"

LOLz! The innocence!

Now, everyone is taking Kaia's picture — weird how the tables turn!

Talking about being someone to look up to, the teen shared:

"It is so key to me to be a good role model for young girls and someone their mom would want them to look up to. I now reach so many people, and it's hard for them to know what is real. I don't take any platform I have lightly. It's so important to send a good message."

Which is something she learned from her famous parents:

"My parents have always taught me to be myself and to follow my instincts. They also say that you should never let what other people do affect what you want to do. It changes everything when you accept who you are and you don't try to change yourself."

The same goes for when she's on social media:

"I try to take breaks. Everyone expects you to be on it all the time, but social media is just everyone's best version of themselves. I try and give people a truer depiction of who I am."

Kaia also added she's not about everyone being "iconic," though she certainly looks up to Karlie Kloss:

"I really look up to Karlie. She's broken all the rules of what a model should be and uses her platform to benefit others. Plus we've met a bunch of times, and she's one of the nicest people ever. All my icons I look up to as people, not just their work. ‘Iconic' is not a word I use lightly. You have to earn it."

Damn! Guess with a famous supermodel momma like hers, that's got to have something to do with it!

