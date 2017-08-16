Home Videos Photos Shop
Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Doesn't Want Javi Marroquin To Be Involved In Her Newborn Son's Life

Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Doesn't Want Javi Marroquin To Be Involved In Her Newborn Son's Life

Kailyn Lowry is shutting Javi Marroquin out!

As we reported, on August 5, the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third baby boy. While the bundle-of-joy has yet to be named, the father is Chris Lopez. The MTV star also has seven-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and three-year-old Lincoln with her ex-husband.

While there is no "bad blood" between her and her former hubby, she doesn't think its necessary for Javi to have a relationship with her newborn.

In an interview with Radar Online, the 25-year-old said:

"I don't see a reason for him to be involved other than knowing and acknowledging that this is Lincoln's half sibling. That being said, on my end, there is no bad blood. But I don't think there is any reason for him to necessarily be involved."

Although the two broke up in May 2016, the 24-year-old did reach out to Lowry after she gave birth.

"I didn't ask how he was handling it… But he did say congratulations."

While Javi previously told Radar he "won't have a relationship with the new baby," he may have to have one for legal reasons. According to attorney Brooke A. Camhi (who does not practice in Delaware):

"Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce."

Marroquin would have to file a valid denial of paternity, while Lopez would have to file a valid acknowledgement of paternity.

Even with this legal drama, Kailyn isn't concerned and believes everything will work out.

"Javi is not the father… Chris is the father so I think we're all going to work together to make sure everything is taken care of and that that's established."

