The KarJenners Go 'Fishing For Answers' With THR — WATCH!

Kim Kardashian West really stepped onto an Internet minefield when she chose to defend Jeffree Star.

After telling her followers to forgive and forget about the makeup vlogger's past racism, the reality star got inundated with angry messages, leading her to apologize for speaking on the situation.

What does the man in question say about this drama? "Fuck off."

Seriously, that's how Jeffree began a Twitter rant Tuesday afternoon in which he told everyone who was talking about his contouring comments (he didn't mention the racism) to focus on something more important: Donald Trump.

Star called the POTUS a "literal PIECE OF SHIT" and said people need to talk about impeaching him instead:

