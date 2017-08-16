The Kardashians Cover THR & Hold Nothing Back — Kendall's Pepsi Ad Reaction, Kris Telling Kim To Not Marry Kris Humphries, Caitlyn Jenner Shade, & MORE!

We're been a part of this family for a decade!!

Exhausting at times, fans can't deny that the Kardashians — Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian — started a phenomenon. The Hollywood Brady Bunch turned reality TV royalty turned moguls. Who would have thought!

Because of this — and the world's intense infatuation with the brood — The Hollywood Reporter did an entire cover story to celebrate their 10-year successes and stir up past drama!

Ch-ch-check out the highlights (below)!

1. Kris shades Caitlyn Jenner by doubling down that KUWTK was the matriarch's idea, despite what the Olympian said in her memoir:

"It's so absurd. I'm not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it's called Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

2. Khloé reveals it was actually Lamar Odom who wanted the spinoff, Khloe & Lamar:

"I never wanted to do Khloe & Lamar [which ran for two seasons in 2011 and 2012]; my ex-husband did. He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much."

3. Kim had cold feet about marrying NBA star Kris Humphries. In fact, Kris even told her not to go through with it the night before her wedding. Still, the reality TV starlet INSISTS she didn't do it for ratings:

"There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this.' The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down… Think about this realistically: If it was for the show don't you think we would have found someone that signed off? Someone OK with getting married and getting divorced two months later? If it's for a show don't you think you'd want as little legal trouble as possible? This was real emotions, real feelings. People fuck up."

4. She also opened up more about her Paris robbery:

"I was OK to show my struggles, because there was no way that I was going to allow it to damage me and make me a different person for my kids. I wasn't going to allow it to debilitate me from being be the mom that I need to be… It really changed our lives. This extra layer of security needed to happen. On social media, I'll never post something where I'm at home unless I know there's four to six security. We know when we're filming it doesn't air until months later, so we can share that and be free and always be who we are… Everyone was calling for a sit-down interview and I was like why would I do an interview about something I was just traumatized from? But I felt really comfortable to tell my story on my show, because it wasn't going to get twisted. I needed time off, but I was going to talk about it. I'm very aware of what fans want to see. I think if you ask the crew, I probably produce the most, because I know what my sisters might not be sharing."

5. Plus, she talks babies with Kanye West and surrogacy:

"I hope so. There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."

6. The hardest episode Kourtney ever had to film had everything to do with Scott Disick:

"The hardest episode to film was my break-up with Scott [Disick]. I had a lot of anxiety about it, and finally said let's just get this over with. I sat down and started crying. You go through something, and then you move past it. Then you do your interview, and get all riled up again. And then you see the episode, and start seeing all these comments [on social media]."

7. And while Kendall didn't speak up about her Pepsi scandal, big sis Kimmy was happy to do so:

"We're not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and [her Pepsi ad that was accused of trivializing Black Lives Matter], where I see her at home crying, but in the media she looks another way because she's not addressing it. I'm just like, 'This is wrong. You need to speak up.' She was like, 'I don't ever want to show that footage of me crying.' She was trying to not make excuses or be dramatic, but that was what she was going through at the time."

8. Vanity still rules, as Kris cared to mention:

"I mean, believe me, I'm not going to lie, there's been times when I've walked away from the camera and I've got a big bump in my hair and I'm like 'Take that out, my hair looks like shit.' I'm too vain to leave really ugly, ugly angles in."

Innerestingly enough, Kylie HARDLY spoke up and there's NO mention of Rob Kardashian at all.

Want to read it all for yourself?? Check it out HERE! Plus, be sure to flip through their spread in the gallery (above).

[Image via Miller Mobley/The Hollywood Reporter.]

