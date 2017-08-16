Life Of Kylie Is A Flop! Already Bad Ratings IMPLODE With Episode 2!

Well, that was a bust.

If the disappointing premiere ratings of Kylie Jenner's spinoff show sent the rest of the KUWTK fam into a tailspin, just imagine what these numbers will do!

According to Showbuzz numbers, the second episode of Life Of Kylie dropped from the .51 to a .44 among the desired 18-49 market, and the estimated viewership tanked from 1.12 million to only 837,000!

That's a drop of 25% in only one week! More people watched The Strain. We don't know anyone who's ever even seen The Strain.

Heck, we wouldn't be surprised if E! didn't even air the rest of the episodes — at least not in a cushy 9 p.m. EST slot!

Might be time for some tough momager love, Kris Jenner!

