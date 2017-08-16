Life Of Kylie Is A Flop! Already Bad Ratings IMPLODE With Episode 2!

The Kardashians Cover THR & Hold Nothing Back -- Kendall's Pepsi Ad Reaction, Kris Telling Kim To Not Marry Kris Humphries, Caitlyn Jenner Shade, & MORE!
We're been a part of this family for a decade!!
Exhausting at times, fans can't deny that the Kardashians -- Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian -- started a phenomenon. The Hollywood Brady Bunch turned reality TV royalty turned moguls. Who would have thought!
Because of this -- and the world's intense infatuation with the brood -- The Hollywood Reporter did an entire cover story to celebrate their 10-year successes and stir up past drama!
Ch-ch-check out the highlights (below)!
[Image via Miller Mobley/The Hollywood Reporter.]