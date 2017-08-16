Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Miley Cyrus PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Politik, Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Late Night TV, Seth Meyers >> Late Night Hosts Rip Into Donald Trump For His Latest 'Both Sides' Comment About The Charlottesville Riot

Late Night Hosts Rip Into Donald Trump For His Latest 'Both Sides' Comment About The Charlottesville Riot

8/16/2017 8:16 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpStephen ColbertConan O'BrienJimmy KimmelJimmy FallonLate Night TVSeth Meyers

late night hosts comment trump press conference

Shots fired!!

On Tuesday evening, many late night hosts DRAGGED Donald Trump following his press conference where he defended that "both sides" were to blame for the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia. Like the rest of the country, those in charge of late night were baffled by POTUS's ignorance and made sure to call him out for seemingly sympathizing with white nationalists.

Related: Trump Just Lost Him America's Unions!

Smh. Be sure to ch-ch-check out what Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and others had to say on the issue (below).

Stephen Colbert Doesn't Hold Back At All

Jimmy Kimmel Couldn't Be More Baffled By Trump

Seth Meyers Calls The Press Conference "Clinically Insane"

Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Taped Before The Press Conference

Conan O'Brien Weighs In On Trump's Statement

[Image via ABC/CBS/Turner.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
That's So Raven: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Listen To This: Tasty!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Indian police arrest four for Game of Thrones leak - BBC News
See All Comments