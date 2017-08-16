Late Night Hosts Rip Into Donald Trump For His Latest 'Both Sides' Comment About The Charlottesville Riot

Shots fired!!

On Tuesday evening, many late night hosts DRAGGED Donald Trump following his press conference where he defended that "both sides" were to blame for the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia. Like the rest of the country, those in charge of late night were baffled by POTUS's ignorance and made sure to call him out for seemingly sympathizing with white nationalists.

Smh. Be sure to ch-ch-check out what Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and others had to say on the issue (below).

Stephen Colbert Doesn't Hold Back At All

Jimmy Kimmel Couldn't Be More Baffled By Trump

Seth Meyers Calls The Press Conference "Clinically Insane"

Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Taped Before The Press Conference

Note: The Tonight Show taped at 4pm EST, before President Trump's press conference.

— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) August 16, 2017

Conan O'Brien Weighs In On Trump's Statement

