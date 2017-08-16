Woman Finds Lost Engagement Ring 13 Years Later — Wrapped Around A Carrot!

24 karat carrot magic!

In September 2004, the now-84-year-old Mary Grams went to her garden in Alberta, Canada where she unfortunately lost her engagement ring while doing yard work!

The mother tells Global News:

"I went to the garden for something and I saw this long weed. For some reason, I picked it up and it must have caught on something and pulled [the ring] off."

As much as she looked, she was unable to find her precious ring and "cried for days."

A few weeks later, the clever woman decided to buy a look-a-like so her husband wouldn't notice her missing band.

A few weeks after losing her engagement ring, Mary bought herself this one, much smaller, to replace it. #Camrose pic.twitter.com/sg9WN4y1Pb

— Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017



13 years later, when her son's wife was picking veggies from the garden (as they now live on the property), she stumbled upon something unusual. Brian Grams explains:

"My wife was digging carrots for supper, and I guess she came up with a carrot that had something on it."

That's when they discovered Mary's original engagement ring wrapped around a carrot! Luckily, the ring still fits after all these years.

Mary, 84, says she didn't know if they were kidding or not, but when her granddaughter brought the carrot over - she knew: "It's mine!" #yeg pic.twitter.com/Ft7IMUeSMR

— Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Nowadays, Miz Grams is more careful about her prized jewelry, and takes precaution whenever she leaves her house.

"Anything I do outside, I'm going to take it off and it's going to stay… I should've put it in a safe place in the first place, but I didn't."

Although her husband of 60 years died five years ago, Mary insists Norman would laugh at the entire situation!

Such a cute story!

